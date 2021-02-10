Left Menu

Moscow court grants arrest order for Leonid Volkov, Navalny ally - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:00 IST
Moscow court grants arrest order for Leonid Volkov, Navalny ally - Ifax

A Moscow court on Wednesday said it had granted a request by investigators for the arrest of Leonid Volkov, one of the closest allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the Interfax news agency reported.

Volkov, who oversees Navalny's regional headquarters, has angered the authorities by organising anti-Kremlin protests from his base in Lithuania, demanding the release of Navalny, who was detained last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

