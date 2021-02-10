Left Menu

Assam man gets death for rape, murder of 5-year-old

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:48 IST
Assam man gets death for rape, murder of 5-year-old

A court in Assam's Hojaidistrict on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for raping andmurdering a 5-year-old girl last year.

Additional District and Sessions Judge N Senabaiconvicted Chandan Harijan of raping and murdering the minorgirl under the IPC and Prevention of Children from SexualOffences (POCSO) Act.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh on theconvict, which would be paid to the victims family ascompensation.

Harijan lured the girl who she was playing outside herhouse to a secluded place, raped her and strangled her todeath on February 26, 2020.

The police submitted the chargesheet within two monthsof filing the case but the hearing did not take place ascourts were shut due to the lockdown.

The hearing in the case began in December and 20prosecution witnesses were heard before the order was passedon Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Axis Finance opens regional office in Jaipur

Axis Finance Ltd, a subsidiary of Axis Bank, on Wednesday inaugurated its regional office at Trinity Mall here. The office was inaugurated by the companys COO Bal Kishan Thakur, regional sales head Lokesh Bhargav and others. The office will...

SC orders status quo on dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat'

The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered status quo on dismantling Indias decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat which was in service with the Indian Navy for nearly three decades. A private firm has moved the apex court in a last ditch effort t...

GM 2020 profit drops, but it makes $6.43B despite pandemic

General Motors profit fell 4.5 per cent in 2020, but a strong second half more than offset the effects of pandemic-related factory closures and a costly air bag recall.The Detroit automaker said Wednesday it made USD 6.43 billion as demand ...

Set up empowered committee to discuss land reforms, acquisition: Par Panel

A parliamentary panel has recommended to set up an empowered committee of state and central ministers to discuss issues related to land acquisition and build a consensus on land reforms in consultation with stakeholders.The report of the De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021