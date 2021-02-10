Assam man gets death for rape, murder of 5-year-old

A court in Assam's Hojaidistrict on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for raping andmurdering a 5-year-old girl last year.

Additional District and Sessions Judge N Senabaiconvicted Chandan Harijan of raping and murdering the minorgirl under the IPC and Prevention of Children from SexualOffences (POCSO) Act.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh on theconvict, which would be paid to the victims family ascompensation.

Harijan lured the girl who she was playing outside herhouse to a secluded place, raped her and strangled her todeath on February 26, 2020.

The police submitted the chargesheet within two monthsof filing the case but the hearing did not take place ascourts were shut due to the lockdown.

The hearing in the case began in December and 20prosecution witnesses were heard before the order was passedon Wednesday.

