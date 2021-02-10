Left Menu

Six get life term for murdering business partner in Telangana

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:19 IST
Six people weresentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by a court here forbeating to death their business partner in 2011 over somedispute.

Principal Sessions Judge M.G.Priyadarshini, who convictedthe six of murder, also imposed a fine of Rs.4,500 each.

According to the prosecution, the accused had somedifferences over seed business with their partner GattuBhikshapathi and hatched a conspiracy to kill him.

They had taken Bhikashpathi to the residence of one ofthem in Amudalapalli village on April 24, 2011 and offered himliquor. When he was in an inebriated state, the accused beathim mercilessly with sticks and rods, resulting in his instantdeath.

On a complaint by the father of the deceased, police hadregistered a case of murder and the trial was underway in thesessions court, which pronounced the six guilty on Wednesday,Public Prosecutor Madhamshetty Surender said.

