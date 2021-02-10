Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:38 IST
Man arrested for vehicle theft in Navi Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Navi Mumbai police onWednesday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly stealingcars and two-wheelers worth Rs 37 lakh, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed Sheldon Vaz fromthe APMC Market, assistant commissioner of police VashiVinayak Vast said.

The thefts came to light when a man approached theAPMC police with a complaint that he had rented out his car toman, who had promised him good returns in vehicle rentalservices, the official said.

While for the first two months the accused had giventhe complainant money, he gradually stopped paying him rentand didn't return the vehicle, he said.

During interrogation, Vaz admitted to the crime andinformed the police that he had also stolen some othervehicles in a similar manner, the official said.

The police have seized five cars and two motorcycles,valued at Rs 37 lakh from the accused, he said.

The accused was also involved in vehicle thefts in thelimits of Hinjewadi police station of Pimpri Chinchwad, theofficial added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

