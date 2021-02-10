Maharashtra: Traffic cop held for demanding Rs 300 bribe

A traffic police constable fromThane was among two persons who have been arrested forallegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 300 from anauto-rickshaw driver, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) releasesaid on Wednesday.

The constable, identified as Gokul Zadkhande (52), haddemanded a bribe of Rs 400 from the complainant auto-rickshawdriver for releasing his vehicle which was towed away for theviolation of traffic rules, it said.

ACB officials nabbed another accused, identified asSumit Pawar (25), while he was accepting Rs 300 for Zadkhande.

PTI CORNSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)