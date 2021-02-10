Left Menu

Maha: Three held for attempting to sell eight-month-old girl

PTI | Thanepalghar | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:47 IST
Four persons, includingthree women, have been arrested for allegedly attempting tosell an eight-month-old baby girl for Rs 5,000 inMaharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The Mira Bhayandar Virar Vasai police on Tuesday laida trap in Virar and nabbed two women, who had come to sell thebaby, senior inspector Suresh Warade of Virar police stationsaid.

The police also arrested a woman and a man throughwhom the two women planned to make the sale for Rs 5,000, theofficial said.

The two women who were trying to sell the infant weredistant relatives of the baby, he said, adding that the childwas rescued and placed in the care of children's home.

An offence has been registered against the accusedunder relevant sections of the IPC and Juvenile Justice (Careand Protection of Children) Act, the official said.

