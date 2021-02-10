Left Menu

RSS volunteer shot, injured in Kota over past enmity with accused

Babu Paya has since been arrested in the matter and is currently lodged under judicial custody.Traders in the town called for a bandh in light of the incident and all shops in the main markets of Ramganj Mandi town remained closed on Wednesday.The police booked the three accused, who are all residents of the town, under IPC Sections 341, 323, 304 and 34, he further said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 10-02-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 21:33 IST
RSS volunteer shot, injured in Kota over past enmity with accused
Reprsentative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer in Ramganj Mandi town was shot and injured in his legs by three bike-borne youths over past enmity with the key accused, police said on Wednesday.

Deepak Shah (48), who is an RSS volunteer and also a stone trader in Ramganj Mandi town, sustained bullet wounds in his legs on Tuesday night when one of the three bike-borne youths shot at him in Bazaar No. 2 of the town.

Shah, along with fellow RSS workers, was in the market during a donation drive for gathering funds for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kota (Rural) SP Sharad Choudhary said.

The stone trader sustained a bullet injury in one of his knees and his thigh was also pierced by the gunshot, he added.

The injured RSS volunteer was immediately rushed to hospital in Kota where he is undergoing medical treatment and his condition is said to be out of danger. Two of the accused, identified as Bhavik Chawda (20), and Sameer alias Sufian (21) were detained immediately after the crime after their bike slipped on the road while they attempted to flee the spot.

The prime accused, identified as Imran alias Ashu Paya (23), who shot at Shah, escaped from the spot. He was arrested on Wednesday morning from Raipur area of Jhalawar district while attempting to enter neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, the SP added.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the motive behind the attack was to avenge previous enmity between key-accused Imran and the victim, the SP said adding that Shah had lodged a report of attempt to murder on him on January 31 against Imran's brother, Babu Paya alias Manzoor. Babu Paya has since been arrested in the matter and is currently lodged under judicial custody.

Traders in the town called for a 'bandh' in light of the incident and all shops in the main markets of Ramganj Mandi town remained closed on Wednesday.

The police booked the three accused, who are all residents of the town, under IPC Sections 341, 323, 304 and 34, he further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' agitation: Solution should be found without further delay, says JJP

The JJP, a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, on Wednesday asserted that a solution to the ongoing farmers agitation will have to be found without further delay.JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala said senior leaders of his party were ...

AAP teacher association to fight DU polls

The Aam Aadmi Party teachers organisation will fight the Delhi Universitys executive and academic councils elections, a party leader said on Wednesday.AAP MP Sushil Gupta said just the way the Kejriwal government had made significant improv...

AstraZeneca vaccine could get WHO emergency approval by mid-Feb - WHO

AstraZenecas COVID vaccine is in the final stages of review for a World Health Organization emergency-use listing and could receive approval by mid-February, the United Nations health agency said on Wednesday. In a joint briefing with the W...

Double-masking, knotting-and-tucking for snug fit reduces COVID-19 spread, U.S. study shows

Making sure a mask fits snugly on the face and use of two masks is likely to significantly reduce a persons exposure to the coronavirus, laboratory experiments described by U.S. health officials on Wednesday showed.The U.S. Centers of Disea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021