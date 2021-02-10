Case against comedian: judicial custody of four other accused extended

The Indore district court onWednesday extended till February 24 the judicial custody offour men arrested alongwith stand-up comedian Munawar Faruquifor allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a show.

Faruqui, the main accused, was granted interim bail bythe Supreme Court on February 5. A minor who was also amongthose arrested had got bail earlier.

A prosecution official said that Nalin Yadav (25),Sadaqat Khan (23), Edwin Anthony (25) and Prakhar Vyas (23)who are lodged in the Central Jail here were produced before aChief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) through video conference.

The CJM extended their judicial custody till February24, he said.

Faruqui (32) and five others including a minor, werearrested following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son oflocal BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud.

The MLA's son alleged that objectionable comments weremade about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shahduring Faruqui's comedy show here on January 1.

The prosecution officer, meanwhile, also informed thatFaruqui moved an application before the CJM court on Wednesdayseeking exemption from personal appearance.

The court granted him exemption, he said.

While the sessions court on Tuesday rejected the bailapplication of Sadaqat Khan, bail pleas of remaining threeaccused are pending before different courts.

