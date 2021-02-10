Left Menu

Five held with Rs 36 lakh drugs in two incidents in Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-02-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 23:02 IST
In two separate incidents, theGujarat police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrestedfive persons, one of them aged 19, with narcotic substances,including charas, worth more than Rs 36 lakh, said officialson Wednesday.

In the first incident, the Gujarat Anti-TerroristSquad, along with the Special Operations Group of the Vadodarapolice, nabbed two alleged drug peddlers with 163 grams ofMephedrone (MD) drug having a street value of Rs 16.30 lakh onlate Tuesday night, said an ATS release.

One of the accused was identified as Amaan Shaikh (20)while the other is aged 19, it said.

The two, residents of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, werenabbed from outside a bus station in the Sayajigunj area ofVadodara, the release said.

Preliminary investigation revealed the duo hadacquired the contraband from Indore-based drug supplier AmirLala and were supposed to deliver it to a man outside the busstation, said the ATS.

In the second incident, the NCB's Ahmedabad Zonal Unitnabbed a Kashmiri resident and two receivers with 2 kilogramof charas worth around Rs 20 lakh in the international market,the central agency said in a release.

The alleged carrier, Abdul Aziz, a resident of Jammuand Kashmir, was apprehended after he arrived at Vadodararailway station by a special train on Wednesday afternoon,said the NCB.

An NCB team also apprehended two persons who had cometo the station to take delivery of charas from Aziz, said therelease.

The duo was identified by the NCB as Mohammad Abrarand Kalim Mohammad, residents of Ahmedabad.

Investigations revealed the drug consignment wastransported from Jammu and Kashmir for distribution andconsumption in Gujarat, said the NCB.

