Police asking Sidhu about his whereabouts on January 26, search for his three friends

Delhi Police is seeking information from actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu about his whereabouts on January 26 when violence took place in the national capital during tractor parade called by protesting farmers, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 23:24 IST
Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police is seeking information from actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu about his whereabouts on January 26 when violence took place in the national capital during tractor parade called by protesting farmers, sources said. Police sources said police were also searching for his three friends who went to Red Fort with him on Republic Day.

Sidhu was sent to seven-day police custody on Tuesday. He was arrested earlier in the day for his alleged role in the violence that took place at the Red Fort and other parts of the national capital during the tractor parade. "Police is asking Deep Sidhu about his whereabouts on January 26 and searching for his three friends who went to Red Fort with him. Crime Branch is verifying all details that Sidhu has revealed during interrogation," a Delhi Police source told ANI.

Sources said Sidhu stayed somewhere near Singhu border on January 25. He went to Singhu border on January 26 and reached Red Fort at around 11 am. Delhi Police had told Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya Gupta that Deep Sidhu was the main instigator. He allegedly instigated the mob not to follow the permitted route of the Kisan parade and to breach barricades with tractors on January 26.

Delhi Police told the Court that there is video evidence to show that Sidhu entered Red Fort with supporters carrying lathis and flags. Delhi Police also told the court that he was at the rampart of the fort where a flag was raised Meanwhile, another accused in the January 26 Delhi violence case, Iqbal Singh, was arrested by Special Cell from Hoshiarpur in Punjab on Tuesday night. (ANI)

