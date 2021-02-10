Biden expected to announce executive order on Myanmar -sources

Biden expected to announce executive order on Myanmar -sourcesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 23:25 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Wednesday to announce an executive order on Myanmar, where the army staged a Feb. 1 coup and overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, two sources familiar with the matter said.
One source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Biden would act under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The law gives the president wide latitude to impose economic sanctions once he has declared that a national emergency exists.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
