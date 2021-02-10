Delhi reports 127 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi has reported 127 new COVID-19 cases, 131 recoveries and two deaths in the last 24 hours. Delhi Health Department said the total count of cases has gone up to 6,36,387 including 1046 active cases.

The death toll stands at 10,882 and discharges have gone up to 6,24,457 discharges. The vaccination sites in the city have gone up from 183 to 265.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday said India's total active caseload of COVID-19 continues to follow a consistent declining slope as it has dropped to 1,41,511 lakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)