Man wanted in five-year-old murder case arrested

Man wanted in five-year-old murder case arrestedPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:11 IST
The crime branch of Mumbai Policehas arrested a 34-year-old man, wanted in a five-year-oldmurder case, from Surat in Gujarat, police said on Wednesday.
Sahid Shaikh, the accused, was living in Surat under adifferent name, an official said.
Shaikh and his three aides are accused of killingBakar Ali Shaikh (20) in 2016. Three persons were arrested inthe case earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
