Man wanted in five-year-old murder case arrested

The crime branch of Mumbai Policehas arrested a 34-year-old man, wanted in a five-year-oldmurder case, from Surat in Gujarat, police said on Wednesday.

Sahid Shaikh, the accused, was living in Surat under adifferent name, an official said.

Shaikh and his three aides are accused of killingBakar Ali Shaikh (20) in 2016. Three persons were arrested inthe case earlier.

