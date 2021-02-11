Left Menu

Biden says Pentagon to review strategy toward China

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a 15-member task force would be created at the Pentagon to review the strategy and present recommendations within four months. Earlier this week, two U.S. carrier groups conducted joint exercises in the South China Sea, as China accused the United States of damaging peace and stability.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 02:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 02:34 IST
Biden says Pentagon to review strategy toward China
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the Pentagon would review its strategy toward China, looking at pivotal areas including intelligence, technology and Washington's military footprint in the region. The review will be among several others the Pentagon is already carrying out, ranging from troops in the Middle East to policy toward NATO.

Both countries are at loggerheads over issues from technology and human rights to Chinese military activities in the disputed South China Sea, with each accusing the other of deliberately provocative behavior. Under Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, the Pentagon made countering China its top priority, something Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signaled will continue.

Speaking during a visit to the Pentagon, Biden said Austin had briefed him on a new China task force that would look at the military's strategy related to China. Biden said China and issues related to it would require government agencies working together, along with bipartisan support in Congress and strong alliances.

"That's how we'll meet the China challenge," Biden said, flanked by Austin and Vice President Kamala Harris. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a 15-member task force would be created at the Pentagon to review the strategy and present recommendations within four months.

Earlier this week, two U.S. carrier groups conducted joint exercises in the South China Sea, as China accused the United States of damaging peace and stability. The United States has contested China's extensive territorial claims in the region, accusing it of militarizing the South China Sea and trying to intimidate neighbors such as Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam, which have claims that overlap with China's in the resource-rich area.

But recent interactions between Chinese and American forces in the South China Sea have been safe and professional, officials say. It was Biden's first visit to the Pentagon since his Jan. 20 inauguration as president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parental warnings, harrowing footage: Takeaways from Trump's impeachment trial

The U.S. Senates impeachment trial gathered steam on Wednesday, with Democratic lawmakers laying out their evidence that former President Donald Trump incited an insurrection by exhorting thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol last...

Soccer-Pessina sends Atalanta into Cup final, knocks out holders Napoli

Matteo Pessina scored twice as Atalanta knocked holders Napoli out of the Coppa Italia with a 3-1 victory on Wednesday to set up a final against Juventus.A goalless draw in the first leg of the semi-final left the tie on a knife edge, but t...

Ghislaine Maxwell cannot compel Epstein accuser to divulge settlement payment -U.S. judge

A woman who claims she was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein and is expected to testify against Ghislaine Maxwell at her criminal trial need not disclose how much she is being compensated to resolve claims against Epsteins estate, a U.S. j...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rally pauses as big tech loses steam

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq edged slightly lower on Wednesday as big tech stocks slid amid an ongoing rotation of portfolio holdings that gave a boost to energy shares and kept the overall market near record highs. Stocks shrugged off remarks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021