Tokyo 2020 chief Mori apologises again, says will explain on Friday-Nippon TV

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-02-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 11:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, told Nippon TV he will explain his situation on Friday, after media reports that he had stepped down over sexist remarks made earlier this month.

"I must apologise again for this matter," Mori told the broadcaster. "I cannot let this problem prolong any longer".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

