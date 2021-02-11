Tokyo 2020 chief Mori apologises again, says will explain on Friday-Nippon TV

The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, told Nippon TV he will explain his situation on Friday, after media reports that he had stepped down over sexist remarks made earlier this month.

"I must apologise again for this matter," Mori told the broadcaster. "I cannot let this problem prolong any longer".

