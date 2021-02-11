Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly proceedings adjourned twice amid uproar by BJP members

The Opposition BJP on Thursday created an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly over the issue of attack on an RSS worker in Kota, leading to adjournment of house proceedings twice.During the zero hour, BJP MLAs Vasudev Devnani and Madan Dilawar raised the matter but Speaker CP Joshi did not allow them following which Deputy leader of opposition, Rajendra Rathore, and others stormed to the well protesting against the incident.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:13 IST
Rajasthan Assembly proceedings adjourned twice amid uproar by BJP members
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Opposition BJP on Thursday created an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly over the issue of attack on an RSS worker in Kota, leading to adjournment of house proceedings twice.

During the zero hour, BJP MLAs Vasudev Devnani and Madan Dilawar raised the matter but Speaker CP Joshi did not allow them following which Deputy leader of opposition, Rajendra Rathore, and others stormed to the well protesting against the incident. As they defied the Speaker's ruling, the speaker took up the listed business. The speaker said that he had allowed Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria to speak on law and order situation and that opportunity could have been used to raise this particular matter. Referring to the uproar by Rajendra Rathore and BJP MLAs, he said, ''It is unfortunate that there is competition among you to prove who is more loyal''. The BJP members also waived a purported photo of one of the accused with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and demanded a reply from the government. A worker of the RSS was shot at by three assailants in Kota on Tuesday night. The accused have been held by the police. The speaker said that if allegations have to be made, there are rules under which it can be done but the uproar cannot be allowed. The BJP MLAs sat on a dharna in the well of the House following following which the Speaker adjourned the House for half an hour. The BJP MLAs continued the dharna inside the House. As the uproar continued, the House was adjourned for the second time till 1:30 pm by the chairperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HCL s TechBee Programme offers early career opportunities to 12th pass out students in Kerala

HCL has launched inKerala its early career programme TechBee, a work-integratedhigher education programme which contributes to the SkillIndia mission of the government.Students also earn a degree from leading universitiesthat HCL has partne...

ACC Q3 profit at Rs 472 crore as cement demand picks up

Cement manufacturer ACC Ltd said on Thursday its profit after tax rose to Rs 472 crore in the October to December quarter as compared to Rs 273 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal. Net sales during the quarter increased to Rs 4,066...

Rahul Gandhi cites old family planning slogan 'hum do hamare do' to attack govt, says 4 people are running the country.

Rahul Gandhi cites old family planning slogan hum do hamare do to attack govt, says 4 people are running the country....

The three farm laws allow industrialists to buy unlimited quantity of foodgrains and hoard them, says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

The three farm laws allow industrialists to buy unlimited quantity of foodgrains and hoard them, says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021