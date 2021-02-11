Left Menu

Myanmar protesters gather in Japan against coup at home

Thousands of people from Myanmar sang songs and waved glow sticks as they gathered in Japans capital on Thursday to protest the military coup in their home country.Many of those in front of United Nations University in downtown Tokyo wore red in support of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose elected government was deposed in the February 1 takeover.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:42 IST
Myanmar protesters gather in Japan against coup at home

Thousands of people from Myanmar sang songs and waved glow sticks as they gathered in Japan's capital on Thursday to protest the military coup in their home country.

Many of those in front of United Nations University in downtown Tokyo wore red in support of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose elected government was deposed in the February 1 takeover. Some clutched photos of Suu Kyi, while others held up mobile phones where messages like “Justice” and “Save Myanmar” ran across the displays.

“I am here because I want to relay what is in my heart,” said Lei Yee Oo, who has been living in Tokyo for the past two years, studying law while working at a supermarket and a restaurant. “I am young, and I want to have a future,” the 22-year-old said almost in tears.

The coup reversed significant gains Myanmar had made on the path toward democracy following five decades of military rule. The reforms that led to Suu Kyi's party winning elections in 2015 led the international community to lift sanctions on the country and there are now threats to reimpose some of them.

Some 33,000 people from Myanmar live in Japan, many of them workers, according to Japanese government data. There are also economic ties, with 436 Japanese companies doing business in Myanmar, mostly in construction and distribution services, that are members of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Myanmar, according to JETRO, a government-related agency that promotes trade and investment.

While the US has threatened sanctions, Japan's response has been less clear. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this week, and agreed both nations want Suu Kyi's release from detention, restoration of democratic rule and violence against those protesting the coup to end. In Tokyo, Phyo Wai Kyaw said he wanted to do all he could until Suu Kyi is again his country's leader. “I want to fight without giving up,” said the 28-year-old, who has lived in Japan for about four years, studying business.

He said he was worried about his parents and siblings in Myanmar. He said he wanted to go back some day to what he hoped would be a more democratic Myanmar.

Organisers said they were planning more protests, including a march through downtown Tokyo on Sunday. Their message was mostly emotional and did not center on demands for Japanese government action. Myo Gyi, wearing a “We Love Myanmar” vest with a heart symbol, led the crowd in song as another man held a speaker blaring music. Myo Gyi acknowledged he felt bad about so many people gathering during the coronavirus pandemic, which meant health risks. “But there is no future for our children under military rule,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bank fraud: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 20 crore of J-K industrialist

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Thursday said it has attached assets worth over Rs 20 crore of a Jammu and Kashmir-based industrialist in an alleged loan fraud case involving the Bank of India BoI.The attached properties are in the name o...

COVID conspiracies fuel anti-Semitic incidents in UK - report

The number of anti-Semitic incidents recorded in Britain has fallen from record levels but still remains high, with conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic playing a role, a Jewish advisory body said on Thursday. The Community Secur...

UP attracts investment intents worth Rs 4,500 cr at Aero India Show: Mahana

Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor has attracted fresh investment intents worth Rs 4,500 crore at Aero India show 2021 in Bengaluru, the states Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana said on Thursday.At the recently held Aero ...

Scheme to promote MMF apparel, tech textiles in works; India eyes more of global pie: Irani

The textiles ministry is formulating a scheme to promote identified man-made fibre apparel and technical textile products to capture substantial share in global trade, Parliament was informed on Thursday.In a written reply to the Rajya Sabh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021