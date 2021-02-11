Left Menu

Jhanvi Kukreja murder: Victim's kin intervene in accused's bail plea

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:09 IST
A court here on Thursday alloweda plea submitted by the mother of murder victim Jhanvi Kukrejato intervene in the bail plea of an accused in the case.

The 19-year-old victim was found dead at a residentialbuilding in suburban Khar in the early hours of January 1,after she attended a terrace party on New Year's Eve.

Following a probe, the police had arrested thevictim's friends Shree Jodhankar (24) and Diya Padalkar (19)for her death.

Jhanvi's mother, represented by advocate RizwanMerchant along with Trivankumar Karnani and Gayatri Gokhale,sought to oppose the bail plea of Padalkar.

The accused had jointly persuaded and convinced theintervener and her husband to take their daughter to a NewYear's Eve party, which was supposed to be at the house of oneYash Ahuja, with a pre-planned intention to kill her, the pleasaid.

However, Padalkar, in her bail plea, claimed that shehad no role to play in Jhanvi's death.

Padalkar's bail plea is scheduled to be heard onFebruary 17.

