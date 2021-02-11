Two Naxals held in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district

Two Naxals have been arrested inGadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra, police said onThursday.

Manglu Kudyami (20) andMadnya alias Surya Talandi(38) were arrested on February 9in a joint operation by C-60commandos of police and Damrancha police squad from Kurtaghatforest in Bhangarampetha area, an official release said.

Kudyami had been working with Naxals' Sandra dalamsince 2018 and was involved in the Kurtaghat Naxal-policeencounter of 2019, it said.

Talandi joined Naxals in 2005 and was presently`section commander' of the Iddapalli Jan Militia company, therelease said.

Both have several cases registered against them atvarious police stations in Gadchiroli district and theneighbouring Chhattisgarh, it added.

