Kota: BJP MLA booked for violation of coronavirus guidelines

BJPs Ramganj Mandi MLA Madan Dilawar and his supporters had protested against the state government over the law and order situation after a local RSS worker was attacked by three bike-borne men on Tuesday night and sustained bullet injuries.The MLA was booked for the violation of Section 144 of the CrPC and the coronavirus guidelines, Kota Rural SP Sharad Choudhary said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:33 IST
Police here have booked a BJP MLA for violating the coronavirus guidelines after he staged a protest against an attack on an RSS worker and called for a bandh. BJP’s Ramganj Mandi MLA Madan Dilawar and his supporters had protested against the state government over the law and order situation after a local RSS worker was attacked by three bike-borne men on Tuesday night and sustained bullet injuries.

The MLA was booked for the violation of Section 144 of the CrPC and the coronavirus guidelines, Kota (Rural) SP Sharad Choudhary said. The MLA and his supporters, without seeking permission from the district administration, gathered in a market of the town on Wednesday morning to demonstrate, he added. The SP said one of the three accused had already been arrested on Wednesday morning. Further investigation into the case against the MLA was forwarded to the CID-CB, the SP added.

Police had produced the three accused of the firing incident, identified as Imran, alias Ashu Paya (23); Bhavik Chawda (20); and Sameer, alias Sufian (21), before a court on Wednesday evening that sent them to two-day police remand. They had allegedly attacked Deepak Shah, who is a stone trader and RSS activist, over an old enmity.

