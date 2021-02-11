Saudi-led coalition says destroyed ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthis -state Media

Saudi-led coalition says destroyed ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthis -state MediaReuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:16 IST
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Thursday it had thwarted and destroyed a ballistic missile that Yemen's Houthis launched towards Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia, state media reported.
The coalition spokesman also said early on Thursday that the coalition had thwarted an explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis towards the same city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
