Maha Governor Koshyari meets Rawat

Maha Governor Koshyari meets RawatPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:32 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here to discuss the situation in disaster-hit Raini and Tapovan areas in Chamoli district of the state besides other issues.
Koshyari, who called on the chief minister at the latter’s official residence, was briefed about the active cooperation being given by the agencies concerned in the rescue operations being conducted in the avalanche-hit areas, an official statement said.
Koshyari is a former chief minister of Uttarakhand.
