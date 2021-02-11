BBC disappointed by China's ban on BBC World News channel

Britain's BBC broadcaster said on Thursday it was disappointed that its world news channel had been barred from airing in China, after Chinese authorities said its reporting had seriously violated regulations.

"We are disappointed that the Chinese authorities have decided to take this course of action," a BBC spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

"The BBC is the world's most trusted international news broadcaster and reports on stories from around the world fairly, impartially and without fear or favour."

