Reasons for vested interests striving for my recall is

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:08 IST
Puducherry Lt Governor KiranBedi on Thursday said the possible reasons for vestedinterests constantly striving for my recall is transparency ingovernance by optimum use of technology, due diligence andfinancial prudence.

Her statement comes a day after Chief Minister VNarayanasamy presented a memorandum to President Ram NathKovind in Delhi, seeking theIPS officer's recall, saying shewas running a 'tuglaq durbar.' The chief minister, who has been at odds with Bedi over anumber of issues concerning the union territory since herappointment in 2016, had a half an hour meeting with thePresident.

In a whatsapp message, she said four major digitaltransformations have occurred in the past few years in theadministration, which might have caused 'discernment' amongcertain class of people as these changes have broken throughthe monopolies and made administration direct, transparent andaccountable.

Bedi said all payments are made digital by bank transferswith cash transactions being barred.

''With everything being on record no scope is left forfavourites or hiding information,'' she added.

The Lt Governor contended that there was no physicalinterface, be it payment of subsidies, grants, pension,consumables, gifts etc.

This has eliminated role of middlemen giving favours.

''Eligible beneficiaries get what is due and not byfavour,'' she claimed.

Anytime power and responsibility of Lt Governor under theUnion Territory Act, general financial rules, Business Ruleswas challenged.

''These came in confirmation of Lt Governor's position-beit by Supreme Court, High court and by Government of India.'' Maximum use of whatsapp, virtual conferences and socialmedia presence has brought public officers in alignment ininformation while upskilling them on a day to day basis asnever before, she said.

''It is the acceptance of the change when resisted can bearea of discomfort and change in reality is painful whenresisted,'' she added.

