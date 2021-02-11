COVID-19: 48.9 per cent of targeted beneficiaries vaccinated on Thursday
Out of the targeted 2,07,382 beneficiaries targeted for COVID-19 vaccination in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, nearly 49 per cent were inoculated, officials said.
''On Thursday 1721 vaccination sessions were organised during which Covishield and Covaxin were administered. Till 9 pm 1,01,454 personnel were vaccinated which is 48.9 per cent of the target of 2,07,382,'' an official statement issued here said.
The government has appealed all frontline workers to come for vaccination.
The next session for vaccination will be held on February 12 and 18 in all districts, it said.
On Thursday vaccination, district magistrates, SDMs, senior officials of the administration, revenue and police were vaccinated. In Lucknow, senior officers, including ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, were vaccinated.
