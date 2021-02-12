Left Menu

Colombia to target armed groups, restart coca fumigation, defense minister says

Fighting drug trafficking and dismantling armed groups are the top challenges for Colombia's military in 2021, the country's new defense minister said on Thursday, adding he is confident violence against human rights activists can be reduced. Colombia could restart aerial fumigation of coca - the base ingredient in cocaine - with herbicide glyphosate as early as next month, Defense Minister Diego Molano told Reuters in an interview.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 02:06 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 02:06 IST
Colombia to target armed groups, restart coca fumigation, defense minister says

Fighting drug trafficking and dismantling armed groups are the top challenges for Colombia's military in 2021, the country's new defense minister said on Thursday, adding he is confident violence against human rights activists can be reduced.

Colombia could restart aerial fumigation of coca - the base ingredient in cocaine - with herbicide glyphosate as early as next month, Defense Minister Diego Molano told Reuters in an interview. Though the FARC rebel group disarmed under a 2016 peace deal, still-active guerrillas from the National Liberation Army (ELN), crime gangs and former FARC fighters who reject the accord continue to battle over lucrative illegal mining and drug trafficking territory.

"What we want is security, security, more security," said Molano. "First, the head-on fight against drug trafficking, which is the biggest threat we have in Colombia to the stability of our democracy." Molano, who took over as defense minister on Feb. 2 after his predecessor died of COVID-19, said the government would look to capture the leaders of armed groups with an increase in military and intelligence operations.

"Disassembling these groups, capturing their leaders and succeeding at diminishing these structures" is a priority. Molano said the Andean country would pursue the Clan del Golfo, Los Caparros and Los Pelusos crime gangs "by air, sea and land."

Colombia has repeatedly accused Nicolas Maduro, the president of neighboring Venezuela, of allowing the ELN and former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) to operate from his country. Maduro has denied the claims. Molano said Colombia will not conduct operations in other countries to pursue kingpins, and will need international cooperation to capture targets.

The arrest or death of major criminal leaders is part of the effort to curb mass killings and murders of human rights activists, which have sparked international criticism against Colombian President Ivan Duque. Molano did not give details about recent promises by Duque to increase military operations to reduce the murders.

Aerial fumigation with glyphosate - suspended in 2015 on concerns it could potentially cause cancer - will restart as soon as the government gets judicial approval, Molano said. "As soon as the procedure is finished, which we expect at the end of March, we'll start," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

Oil giant Shell accelerates 2050 carbon reduction targets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UAE sheikh's investment in Israeli soccer club put on hold

Plans for an Emirati sheikh to purchase a 50 ownership stake in Israels famed and controversial Beitar Jerusalem soccer club have been put on hold, the team said Thursday, following reports questioning the sheikhs finances.The purchase was ...

BBC World News barred from airing in China

British television channel BBC World News was barred on Friday from airing in China, a week after Britains media regulator revoked Chinese state televisions licence to broadcast in the United Kingdom.Chinas National Radio and Television Adm...

Disney posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue

Walt Disney Co reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as its fast-growing streaming business helped offset some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its theme park and movie studio businesses.Shares of t...

Disney posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue

Walt Disney Co reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as its fast-growing streaming business helped offset some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its theme park and movie studio businesses.Overall rev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021