Biden to announce 200 mln additional coronavirus vaccine doses secured -Washington Post

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that his administration has secured deals for an additional 200 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Biden said on Jan. 26 that the United States aimed to acquire an additional 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, enough to inoculate most Americans by summertime.

