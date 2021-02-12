An explosion heard in Syria's Quneitra governate -state TV

An explosion heard in Syria's Quneitra governate -state TVReuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 03:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 03:41 IST
An explosion was heard late on Thursday in Syria's Quneitra governate in the south, the state TV reported.
The state TV did not report further information about the explosion cause or source or whether it left any casualties.
