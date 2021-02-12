Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Graphic riot videos not enough to convict Trump, some Republican senators say

Multiple Republican senators found graphic videos of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol upsetting but suggested they would not lead them to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting insurrection. The House of Representatives' Democrats prosecuting Trump in his second impeachment trial on Wednesday leaned heavily on the threat posed to Republicans, including then-Vice President Mike Pence, by hundreds of Trump supporters attempting to stop Congress from certifying his election defeat. Biden says Trump 'did not do his job' on coronavirus vaccine program, urges patience

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said the coronavirus vaccination program he inherited from Donald Trump was in "much worse shape" than he had expected, while urging patience and said the government has bought 200 million more doses. "We're not going to have everything fixed for a while, but we're going to fix it," Biden said in remarks at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. Democrats to focus on "terrible toll" of riot as Trump impeachment trial continues

Democrats making the case that Donald Trump should be convicted of inciting the siege at the U.S. Capitol will focus on Thursday on the damage wrought by the riot and the former president's role in inflaming the rampage. The House of Representatives has charged Trump, a Republican, with inciting an insurrection by exhorting thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol on Jan. 6, the day Congress gathered to certify Democrat Joe Biden's election win. 'This really hit home': California Chinatown crime wave prompts actors to offer reward

A crime wave in Oakland, California's Chinatown has rankled the community heading into the Lunar New Year, prompting celebrities to offer a reward to fight anti-Asian harassment. In a surveillance video that has gone viral, a 91-year-old Asian man is seen being shoved to the ground from behind in Oakland on Jan. 31, his head slamming face first into the sidewalk. It was one of three similar incidents that day, allegedly perpetrated by the same suspect. From icy Texas to snowy Seattle, frigid weather blankets huge swath of U.S.

Winter weather battered the United States from coast to coast on Thursday as a series of storms expected to last for days mixed with an arctic air mass to bring snow and freezing rain as far south as Texas where there was a deadly multi-vehicle pileup. A line of freezing rain stretched from Texas to West Virginia, with some of it accumulating to one-quarter of one-half inch, according to meteorologist Marc Chenard at the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. Biden says there will not be enough COVID vaccines by end of summer to vaccinate all Americans

President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States would not have enough coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of the summer to vaccinate all Americans. Biden made the remark during a visit to the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health in a suburb of Washington. Five charged with Proud Boys conspiracy in deadly U.S. Capitol attack

Five alleged members of the far-right Proud Boys group have been accused by federal prosecutors of a criminal conspiracy in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol last month that sought to keep then-President Donald Trump in power. On Thursday, prosecutors also disclosed that members of the anti-government Oath Keepers group had plotted to have a "quick reaction force" (QRF) staged outside Washington on Jan. 6 ready "to fight hang to hand" if ordered to do so by Trump. Man charged with murder in shooting, bombing attack at Minnesota clinic

A Minnesota man accused of shooting several people and bombing a health clinic he had threatened over a grievance related to a back surgery was charged with murder and attempted murder in court on Thursday, according to police and local media. Police said Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, used a handgun to shoot five people at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, on Tuesday, killing one. He also brought three homemade bombs with him and managed to explode two of them, damaging the building, they said. Over her objection, Ghislaine Maxwell's testimony about massages is unsealed

Ghislaine Maxwell denied under oath to having given anyone including the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein a massage, according to testimony released on Thursday that the British socialite fought to keep sealed. The testimony was excerpted from a July 2016 deposition in a long-settled lawsuit by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Wisconsin judge denies request to re-arrest Kyle Rittenhouse, hike bond

Kyle Rittenhouse, the U.S. teenager charged with fatally shooting two people during protests in Wisconsin last August, can remain free on bond and need not publicly disclose his whereabouts, a judge ruled on Thursday, denying prosecutors' requests. Prosecutors had accused Rittenhouse, 18, of violating his $2 million bond by not informing the court of his address. They had asked a Kenosha County, Wisconsin, judge to increase his bond by $200,000 and issue a warrant for his arrest.

