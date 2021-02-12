Case against comedian: Two co-accused get interim bail

The Madhya Pradesh High Court onFriday granted interim bail to two men accused of organising acomedy show in Indore, during which stand-up comedian MunawarFaruqui allegedly insulted Hindu deities.

Faruqui, who was arrested on January 1 and was injail since January 2, was set free on bail last week.

A single bench of the high court comprising JusticeRohit Arya granted bail to the two co-accused Prakhar Vyas andAdwin Anthony.

Comedian Faruqui and five others involved inorganising the show in Indore were arrested following acomplaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of local BJP MLA MaliniLaxman Singh Gaud.

The MLA's son had alleged that objectionable commentswere made about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister AmitShah during the show held on January 1.