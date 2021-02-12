Japan Olympics minister says new Tokyo 2020 chief should be chosen quickly

Japan Olympics minister says new Tokyo 2020 chief should be chosen quicklyReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-02-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 16:11 IST
Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday the organizing committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics should pick a replacement for its outgoing chief Yoshiro Mori swiftly, after Mori quit over sexist remarks he made.
