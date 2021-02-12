Left Menu

Ivory Coast arrests three suspected child traffickers in cocoa belt

Ivory Coast police have arrested three suspected child traffickers in the western town of Soubre, the centre of its cocoa-growing region, a police official said on Friday. The three Burkinabe nationals were taken into custody at a roadblock on Thursday when their bus was stopped for routine controls, said police commissioner Luc Zaka, who heads a specialized unit dealing with child labour.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:23 IST
Ivory Coast arrests three suspected child traffickers in cocoa belt

Ivory Coast police have arrested three suspected child traffickers in the western town of Soubre, the centre of its cocoa-growing region, a police official said on Friday.

The three Burkinabe nationals were taken into custody at a roadblock on Thursday when their bus was stopped for routine controls, said police commissioner Luc Zaka, who heads a specialized unit dealing with child labour. Three children from neighbouring Burkina Faso were found with them and taken away, he told Reuters.

Burkinabe nationals are routinely found working on farms across Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa grower, which has struggled to stamp out child labour for years. Last week police arrested four suspected traffickers and rescued 19 children in the southeastern town of Aboisso.

"We are doing everything we can to reduce this issue but because of COVID, we had to stop our operations in the cocoa production regions," said Zaka. "Despite the borders being closed and people being contagious (with COVID-19), they continue to travel to Ivory Coast," he said.

Last year a U.S. report found that child labour had increased on cocoa farms in Ivory Coast and Ghana over the past decade despite industry pledges to stamp it out. The two West African countries together produce about two-thirds of the world's cocoa, mostly grown by small family farmers. When schools shut because of the coronavirus pandemic last year, experts warned that child labour would probably increase.

Ivorian police received additional funding in 2020 to tackle child labour and opened six operational centres in cocoa-growing areas and near the Burkina Faso border, said Zaka. "This year, we're planning two operations to track the traffickers and get children out of the cocoa fields."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dilip Buildcon's PAT falls by 13 pc to Rs 111 crore

Infrastructure major Dilip Buildcon said on Friday its profit after tax for the quarter ended December 2020 was lower by 12.7 per cent at Rs 111 crore as against Rs 127 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year. This was despite 3...

Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty from sets of 'Cirkus'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is shooting for Rohit Shettys Cirkus shared a hilarious video of the filmmaker driving a toy car on the films set. The Padmaavat actor took to Instagram on Friday and shared a hilarious video of what the m...

Five new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally 25,424

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,424, official data showed.The active cases in the district rose to 49 from 47 the previous day, according to data...

Javadekar joins indigenous Twitter replica Koo

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Friday began using Indias micro-blogging platform Koo, joining several ministers who already created their accounts on it.Making the announcement through his Twitter handl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021