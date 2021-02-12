Left Menu

Danish police find IS flag in raid of bomb-making suspects

Officials did not identify the suspects.Denmarks security service, known by its Danish acronym PET, said Thursday that the first seven people arrested in Denmark were suspected of having acquired ingredients and components for the manufacture of explosives, as well as weapons, or having participated in this. They are suspected of having planned one or more terrorist attacks or participated in attempted terrorism. Earlier, German authorities had announced the first three arrests two in Denmark and one in Germany.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:20 IST
Fourteen people have been arrested in Denmark and Germany on suspicion of preparing one or several attacks in the two countries, Danish police said Friday, adding that the discovery of an Islamic State group flag could indicate the suspects “have a connection or sympathy with the terror organization.” Flemming Drejer, operative head of Denmark's Security and Intelligence Service, said the findings were “worrying” but “it is our assessment that there was no imminent danger.” Dreyer said the first seven individuals who were arrested in Denmark had acquired weapons and “we found things that can be used to make a bomb.” He said police found shotguns and a rifle with a scope, as well as the flag, but that he could not give further details about the Denmark case or its links to Germany.

“We are now in the initial phase of the investigation and we need to keep our cards close to the chest,” Dreyer said.

All but one of the 14 arrests took place in Denmark. Three of the suspects are Syrian nationals, ages 33, 36 and 40, who were arrested last weekend, according to German officials.

Authorities announced eight arrests on Thursday, and police said another six people were detained Friday.

The detention hearings in Denmark were held behind so-called double-closed doors, meaning the case is shrouded in secrecy and few details are made public. Officials did not identify the suspects.

Denmark's security service, known by its Danish acronym PET, said Thursday that the first seven people arrested in Denmark were suspected “of having acquired ingredients and components for the manufacture of explosives, as well as weapons, or having participated in this.” They are suspected of “having planned one or more terrorist attacks or participated in attempted terrorism.” Earlier, German authorities had announced the first three arrests — two in Denmark and one in Germany. They said the suspects were alleged to have purchased several kilograms (pounds) of chemicals in January that could be used to manufacture explosives.

A search of a residence in the German city of Dessau-Rosslau, between Naumburg and Berlin, turned up 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of black powder and fuses, the German prosecutor said. More chemicals were seized in Denmark.

