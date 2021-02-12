Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:29 IST
J'khand activists demand ban on Rihanna's cosmetic brand

Days after international popstar Rihanna came out in support of the protesting farmers, a group of child rights activists from Jharkhand have submitted a memorandum to the NCPCR, demanding it to ban her cosmetic brand for allegedly using mica from mines where child labourers are reportedly hired.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanungo told PTI that the memorandum has been received and they are examining the matter.

In the memorandum submitted to the NCPCR, the child rights activists under the banner of Jharkhand Bal Swecchik Manch have demanded a ban on Fenty Beauty for allegedly using mica from mines in Jharkhand where child labourers are reportedly hired.

They also demanded a case must be registered against Rihanna and her showroom of the cosmetic brand must be shut down.

The memorandum comes days after the international pop star came out in support of the ongoing farmers protest who are demanding repeal of the three agri laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

