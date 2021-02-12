Left Menu

Yellen urges G7 to "go big" on stimulus, says U.S. committed to multilateralism

Her statement made no mention of increasing IMF resources to aid struggling countries, nor a new issue of IMF Special Drawing Rights, a topic that was to be discussed at the meeting.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:43 IST
Yellen urges G7 to "go big" on stimulus, says U.S. committed to multilateralism
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday urged G7 finance leaders to "go big" with additional fiscal stimulus to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and told them that the Biden administration was committed to multilateral engagement and fighting climate change. The Treasury said in a statement that Yellen emphasized the need to provide more fiscal support to promote a robust and lasting recovery, telling her G7 counterparts: "the time to go big is now." The Treasury also said Yellen expressed strong support for G7 efforts to tackle climate change, telling finance ministers and central bank governors that the Treasury Department's engagement on this issue would change dramatically compared to the last four years under the Trump administration.

Yellen's predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, often resisted inclusion of language on climate change in G7 and G20 communiques. "We understand the crucial role that the United States must play in the global climate effort," the Treasury statement quoted Yellen as saying.

Yellen also told the meeting that G7 countries should work with international financial institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, to address challenges facing low-income countries that are struggling to respond to the pandemic. Her statement made no mention of increasing IMF resources to aid struggling countries, nor a new issue of IMF Special Drawing Rights, a topic that was to be discussed at the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Arabesque hires HSBC's Klier to head ESG data, advisory and research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden: Governors and mayors need USD 350 billion to fight COVID

President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House on Friday as part of his push to give financial relief from the coronavirus pandemic to state and local governments a clear source of division with ...

Soccer-Arsenal, Spurs Europa League ties moved due to COVID-19 regulations

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur had Europa League last-32 games moved to different venues on Friday after COVID-19 regulations made travelling to and from their opponents countries impossible to manage.Both legs of Arsenals tie against Benfic...

Rugby-Wales braced for Scotland onslaught in Six Nations clash at Murrayfield

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has warned his team mates to brace for a confident Scotland side that will attack them with ball in hand in their Six Nations meeting at Murrayfield on Saturday. Jones believes the Scots will be full of confiden...

India gifting 2,000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria: MEA

India is gifting 2,000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria following a request from the Arab republic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.The first consignment of 1,000 metric tonnes of rice was handed over by Indian ambassador to S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021