PM to visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Feb 14, will lay foundation stone of multiple projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on February 14.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on February 14. At around 11:15 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several key projects and hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Army, at Chennai. At around 3:30 PM, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation, at Kochi.

"These projects will add crucial momentum to the growth trajectory of these states and help hasten the pace of realizing full development potential," read the press release by Prime Minister's office. Prime Minister will inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension; the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu; the Railway Electrification of single line section in Villupuram - Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur.

During the event, Prime Minister will hand over the State-of-the-Art Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Indian Army. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernization of the Grand Anicut Canal System. The canal is important for irrigation in the delta districts. The modernization of this canal will be taken up at a cost of Rs.2,640 crore, and will lead to an improvement in the water carrying capacity of the canals.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras. The Campus will be built at Thaiyur near Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs.1000 crore in the first phase, over an area of 2 lakh sqm. On his tour to Kerala, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL); Ro-Ro Vessels at Willingdon Islands, Cochin; International Cruise Terminal "Sagarika" at Cochin Port; Marine Engineering Training Institute, Vigyana Sagar, Cochin Shipyard Limited and lay the foundation stone of Reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port. (ANI)

