Man held for rash driving in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:24 IST
A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving rashly and damaging public property on roads in Jaipur, police said.

The accused, identified as Romik, broke police barricading at several places in Jaipur city and kept running his luxury vehicle for nearly one hour before stopping it in Vidhayakpuri area on Thursday night, police said.

A police constable was injured when the accused hit barricading under Moti Dungri police station area, they said.

''The accused first broke barricading in Harmada area on Sikar road and then in Vidhyadhar Nagar area. In Moti Dungri police station area, one police constable got injured. Several police vehicles chased the vehicle and it was finally caught near ciruit house in Vidhayakpuri at around 2 am,'' police said.

The accused was handed over to Moti Dungri police station where he was placed under arrest.

''Primary questioning reveals that he was under stress. When police chased him, he got frightened and drove in a rash manner,'' police said.

