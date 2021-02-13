Left Menu

Bombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath as its additional judge for 1 year

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-02-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 15:39 IST
Bombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath as its additional judge for 1 year
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Bombay High Court's judgeJustice Pushpa Ganediwala, who had delivered two controversialverdicts in sexual assault cases, on Saturday took oath as thehigh court's additional judge for one more year.

Justice Ganediwala's earlier tenure as an additionaljudge of the Bombay High Court ended on Friday.

Justice Nitin Jamdar, the seniormost judge at theNagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, administered the oathof office to her.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended virtually by theBombay High Court's Chief Justice Dipankar Datta.

Last month, the Supreme Court collegium had withdrawnits approval to a proposal for the appointment JusticeGanediwala as a permanent judge of the court following her twocontroversial verdicts.

The collegium had recommended that she be given afresh term as an additional judge for two years.

However, the government issued a notification onFriday saying she has been given a fresh term as an additionaljudge for one year.

Additional judges are usually appointed for two yearsbefore being elevated as permanent judges.

The decision was taken after the judge faced flak forher interpretation of sexual assault under the Protection ofChildren from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Justice Ganediwala had recently acquitted a manaccused of groping a 12-year-old girl's breast because he didnot make any ''skin-to-skin contact'' with the minor and daysearlier, ruled that holding the hands of a five-year-old girland unzipping the trousers do not amount to ''sexual assault''under the POCSO Act.

On January 27, the Supreme Court stayed the BombayHigh Court order acquitting the man after Attorney General K KVenugopal said the order would set a dangerous precedent.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, at ameeting held on January 20, had okayed the proposal for makingJustice Ganediwala a permanent judge.

Besides the CJI, justices N V Ramana and R F Narimanare part of the three-member collegium, which takes decisionswith regard to high court judges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entrepreneurs are the real patriots as they contribute in strengthening of nation's economy says thought-leader Shaurya Doval

Chandigarh University honors Shaurya Doval with Pride of India Award for his contribution as think-tank and Youth Icon for entrepreneurs India has beaten China by becoming the highest recipient of FDI even during COVID-19 Pandemic, says Sha...

Myanmar's 'Spiderman' joins anti-coup protests

Myanmars Spiderman suited up for an eighth day of protests on Saturday, to join tens of thousands of people around the country who oppose this months military coup and want the return of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The 28-year-old, who ...

EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel

The European Union on Saturday called on China to reverse its ban on the BBC World News television channel imposed in apparent retaliation for Britains pulling of the licence of state-owned Chinese broadcaster CGTN.The EU said in a statemen...

Oxford University testing vaccine in children

The University of Oxford plans to test its COVID-19 vaccine in children for the first time, becoming the latest vaccine developer to assess whether its coronavirus shot is effective in young people.The trial announced Saturday seeks to recr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021