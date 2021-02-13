Left Menu

Youth shot dead in UP's Shahjahanpur

An 18-year-old son of a trader was shot dead and his body was recovered from near a river, police said on Saturday.Superintendent of Police S Anand said Afzal had left his house on Friday evening and did not return. On Saturday morning, police recovered his body from near a river.

An 18-year-old son of a trader was shot dead and his body was recovered from near a river, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said Afzal had left his house on Friday evening and did not return. The family searched for him but could not find him. ''On Saturday morning, police recovered his body from near a river. He was shot dead and a motorcycle was recovered at a distance from the incident spot. It is suspected that the accused walked with him to the river and then shot him dead,'' he said. Anand said a police team has been formed to solve the case. The victim’s father, Sartaj, suspected the role of a man, called Deepak, in the murder. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

