Navi Mumbai: Probationary PSI held for bribery by ACB

A probationary sub-inspectorattached to Sanpada police station in Navi Mumbai was arrestedfor allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a MaharashtraAnti Corruption Bureau official said on Saturday.

Rahul Koli (29) had demanded Rs 30,000 to settle adispute between a shop owner and his tenant, ACB officialShivraj Bendre said.

He was held in a trap laid at Sanpada police stationon Friday and has been charged under Prevention of CorruptionAct, the official added.

