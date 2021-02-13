Six women, two girls rescued from being trafficked in Jharkhand

Six women andtwo girls were rescued on Saturday from Jharkhand'sMedininagar while being allegedly trafficked to Tamil Nadu,police said.

A woman was arrested in this connection, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnelrescued the women and girls from the Daltonganj railwaystation before being trafficked to the southern state, asenior officer said.

They are from Haidarnagar, Ganj and Sowa Baraiva areasand the police handed them over to the labour department, hesaid.

''The rescued women and girls are from poor familiesand were lured with the promise of jobs. The arrested woman isbeing interrogated,'' the officer added.

