Left Menu

HC notice to Haryana on labour rights activist case

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-02-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 23:34 IST
HC notice to Haryana on labour rights activist case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Taking suo motu notice of the matter pertaining to jailed labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur, the Punjab and Haryana High court has issued a notice of motion to the Haryana government, seeking its reply by February 24.

Kaur, lodged at Karnal jail in Haryana, is facing three cases that include charges of attempt to murder and extortion.

The 23-year-old activist is a member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan and is a resident of Giadarh village in Punjab's Muktsar district.

Along with others, she was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Haryana's Sonipat district on January 12, the Haryana police had earlier said.

While taking up matter through video conference on Friday, Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi observed, ''Complaints dated 06.02.2021 and 08.02.2021 have been received through e-mail regarding illegal confinement of Nodeep Kaur, Dalit Labour Activist by the Haryana Police….'' Haryana's Additional Advocate General Ranvir Singh Arya accepted the notice of motion.

The next date of the case has been fixed for February 24.

Notably, Punjab Minister Aruna Chaudhary on Thursday had urged the National Commission for Women (NCW) to intervene and ensure Kaur's release.

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Chaudhary had appealed to the NCW that the Punjab government, through the State Women's Commission, would lend legal assistance to Kaur.

The Punjab State Women Commission on Thursday had sought a status report from the Sonipat Senior Police Superintendent by February 15 in Kaur's matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Study sheds light on how coronavirus may hijack human cells

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Netanyahu not bothered that Biden hasn't phoned him yet, envoy says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not troubled that U.S. President Joe Biden has not phoned him yet, Israels ambassador to Washington said on Saturday, seeking to play down the lack of direct contact so far. There has been specul...

Senate skips witnesses in Trump trial, moves toward vote

House Democrats began wrapping up their impeachment case against Donald Trump on Saturday after a chaotic morning in which they gave up a last-minute plan for witness testimony that could have significantly prolonged the trial and delayed a...

U.S. Supreme Court rejects bid by Ghosn's accused escape plotters to avoid extradition

The U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the extradition to Japan of an American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn flee that country while awaiting trial on financial misconduct...

Coronavirus - France reports 21,231 new cases over 24 hours

France reported 21,231 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, slightly up from 20,701 on Friday.The French health ministry reported 199 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, from 320 on Friday, taking the total to 81,647. The total number of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021