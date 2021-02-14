Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-02-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 20:36 IST
Jaishankar,Japanese Ambassador to review JICA assisted projects in Assam Monday
External Affairs Minister SJaishankar and Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzukiarrived here on Sunday evening for reviewing Indo-Japaneseprojects being implemented in Assam.

The duo were received at the Lokopriyo Gopinath BordoloiInternational Airport by Assam Industries and CommerceMinister Chadramohan Patowary.

Jaishankar and the Ambassador are scheduled to review onMonday the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA)assisted works in the state which include a water supply andsewerage projects in Guwahati.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and FinanceMinister Himanta Biswa Sarma are also scheduled to attend thereview meeting, an official spokesperson said.

The external affairs minister will address the mediaMonday afternoon before departing in the evening.

