Left Menu

UP CM urges Delhi govt to take initiative to clean Yamuna

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday called upon the Delhi government to take some initiative to clean the Yamuna river on the lines of the Centres Namami Gange campaign to clean the Ganga.How we cleaned the river Ganga was watched by the entire world during the glorious Prayagraj Kumbh.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-02-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 23:26 IST
UP CM urges Delhi govt to take initiative to clean Yamuna
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday called upon the Delhi government to take some initiative to clean the Yamuna river on the lines of the Centre's Namami Gange campaign to clean the Ganga.

''How we cleaned the river Ganga was watched by the entire world during the glorious Prayagraj Kumbh. The cleanliness of the river Ganga and the efficiency with which it was achieved came in for huge praise from international organisations like UNESCO," said Adityanath. "Similarly, anyone visiting Kanpur can see the cleanliness of the Ganga river there," he added. The chief minister said some efforts should have been made by the Delhi government to clean the Yamuna but lamented that nothing was done in this regard. ''The Delhi government should at least take some initiative. The Centre's Jal Shakti Department can take care of it later," he said.

The chief minister made the remarks while addressing Kumbh Poorv Vaishnav Baithak, 2021, an annual traditional meeting of saints before the Kumbh.

As per the tradition, saints will now proceed to Haridwar Kumbh, a UP government statement said here in Lucknow after the chief minister's day-long visit to Mathura.

Talking about the development of Mathura, the chief minister said, "It is our responsibility to give a new face to the Braj Bhoomi, the land of Krishna Leela and set a new example to the world in terms of its development.'' The chief minister also laid foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 411 crore in Mathura, the Government said in the statement.

The chief minister also went to the Banke Bihari temple to pay obeisance, met saints and attended the meeting of Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

Serbia donates thousands of doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to North Macedonia

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Catalan separatists seen jointly winning majority in regional election - TV3 poll

Separatist parties looked set to jointly win a majority of seats in Catalonias regional parliament, an opinion poll published by TV3 showed as polling stations closed on Sunday. The leftist Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya would get 36-38 ...

Sudan says Ethiopian forces crossed border, raising tensions

Ethiopian forces crossed into Sudanese territory in an act of aggression, Sudans foreign ministry said on Sunday, marking the latest flare-up in a long-standing border dispute.Ethiopias trespass into Sudanese land is an unfortunate and unac...

Gujarat to bring law against 'love jihad', says CM Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani on Sunday said his government will soon bring a strictlaw against love jihad in the state.He made the announcement while addressing a poll rallyin Vadodara ahead of themunicipal corporation elections.We ar...

Impeachment isn''t the final word on Capitol riot for Trump

Donald Trumps acquittal at his second impeachment trial may not be the final word on whether hes to blame for the deadly Capitol riot. The next step for the former president could be the courts. Now a private citizen, Trump is stripped of h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021