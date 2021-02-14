Man held for stabbing woman in Mumbai's Parel
A man stabbed a woman with a sharp-edged weapon in Mumbai's Parel on Valentine's Day, said police on Sunday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-02-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 23:38 IST
A man stabbed a woman with a sharp-edged weapon in Mumbai's Parel on Valentine's Day, said police on Sunday. The accused identified as Rajesh Kale, attacked the woman who works in KEM Hospital here in COVID-19 ward at noon, as per a senior official of Bhoiwada Police.
The woman was admitted to a nearby hospital where she was given treatment. Police arrested the accused and registered a case under 307 on the basis of victim's statement.
Further investigation is underway, said police. (ANI)
