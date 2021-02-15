Kosovo's Vetevendosje set to win election, preliminary results show

Anti-establishment party Vetevendosje is set to win Kosovo's parliamentary election with 46.8% of the votes, preliminary results based on a partial count on Sunday showed.

The opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) is forecast to come second with 18.7%, a state election commission preliminary result based on 30% of the votes counted showed.

