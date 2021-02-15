Kosovo's Vetevendosje set to win election, preliminary results show

Kosovo's Vetevendosje set to win election, preliminary results showReuters | Pristina | Updated: 15-02-2021 01:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 01:59 IST
Anti-establishment party Vetevendosje is set to win Kosovo's parliamentary election with 46.8% of the votes, preliminary results based on a partial count on Sunday showed.
The opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) is forecast to come second with 18.7%, a state election commission preliminary result based on 30% of the votes counted showed.
