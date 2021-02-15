Jaishankar visits Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, to attend various programmes in state today
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam on Monday.ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 15-02-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 10:01 IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam on Monday. State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present with him during the visit. Later in the day, the External Affairs Minister is set to attend various programmes in the state.
Last week, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah visited the state. Prior to that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched several development projects in the state on February 7. The Assembly elections in Assam are due this year. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Govt proposes Rs 1,000 cr for welfare of tea workers in Assam, West Bengal
FM allocates Rs 65,000 cr for road, highway projects in Kerala, Rs 3,400 cr for Assam.
Arms and ammunition recovered in Assam
Assam CM launches schemes for college students, literary bodies
Govt to provide Rs 1000 cr for welfare scheme for tea workers of Assam, WB