AIADMK always fulfilled poll promises unlike DMK, says TN CM

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:40 IST
The ruling AIADMK has fulfilledits promises in election manifestos unlike arch-rival DMK,Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Monday.

The DMK had given a ''tall promise'' of two acres of landeach to landless poor families in its manifesto in 2006, whichhowever, was never implemented, he said at a function here.

On the other hand, the AIADMK has fulfilled all itspromises from the days of its founder and late chief ministerM G Ramachandran, he claimed.

Speaking at a mass marriage of 123 couples, organised byMunicipal Administration Minister S P Velumani here as part ofthe celebrations of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa's 73rdbirth anniversary falling on February 24.

Highlighting schemes for the welfare of women, he saidthe AIADMK government had distributed over Rs.4,200 croreworth marriage assistance in the last 10 years benefitingabout 11.8 lakh women.

Under the 'thaaliku thangam' (gold for mangalasutra), apet scheme of Jayalalithaa, it had given 6,086 kg of goldworth Rs.1,796 crore. Similarly under the Amma two-wheelerscheme, the government has given Rs.731 crore as subsidybenefiting 2.98 lakh women in purchase of the vehicles,Palaniswami said.

With a conducive climate, more investments were coming tothe state, he said, claiming Tamil Nadu stood number one inthe country in maintaining law and order.

In his address, Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvamsaid the AIADMK rule was successful in getting variousdevelopment projects from the Centre for Tamil Nadu.

With more than Rs one lakh crore tax revenues from TamilNadu, the UPA regime at the Centre in which the DMK was a keypartner failed to sanction any development projects to thestate, he alleged.

The marriages were solemnised in Hindu, Islamic andChristian tradition as per the respective religion of thecouple who were given 73 wedding gifts including mangalasutramade of one sovereign of gold (8 grams), bed, cot, almirah andother items needed for a family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

