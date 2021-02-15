Israel cancels participation in UAE defence expo, citing air travel curbs

Israel cancels participation in UAE defence expo, citing air travel curbsReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:24 IST
Israel has cancelled its planned participation in a major defence expo in the United Arab Emirates next week due to COVID-19 curbs on air travel, Israeli officials said on Monday.
Dozens of Israeli defence firms had been due to take part in the IDEX conference in Abu Dhabi on Feb 21-25 - a first for both countries, which last September established formal relations.
But officials from Israel's Defence Ministry and Regional Cooperation Ministry said the plan was cancelled. They cited Israel's Jan. 26 ban on international air travel, which is still in force as it tries to reverse a surge in COVID-19 contagion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Abu Dhabi
- Israeli
- Defence Ministry
- United Arab Emirates
ALSO READ
Israeli police use water cannon to disperse anti-PM crowd
Abu Dhabi T10: Pooran, Parnell shine as Northern Warriors march past Delhi Bulls
Israel to give some coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians
Israeli army kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank
Delhi Police covers blast site near Israeli Embassy with tent to prevent tampering