Delhi HC asks Centre to respond on plea relating to vacant posts in National Commission for Minorities

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre to explain why six out of seven posts at the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) are lying vacant since October 2020.

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre to explain why six out of seven posts at the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) are lying vacant since October 2020. A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the Ministry of Minorities Affairs to file a status report in response to a petition for filling up the vacancies. However, the Court listed the matter for further hearing on March 8.

During the hearing, the court said the ministry has to explain why six out of the seven posts in the commission were vacant. The petition, by Abhay Ratan Bauddh, has said that only the post of Vice Chairman of the commission was functional since October 2020. The plea, filed through advocate Vinay Kumar, said that the posts were lying vacant since October 24, last year, only one post was functional.

The PIL said that the administrative institution is deliberately not filling the vacant post of Chairperson, member Buddhist, Christian, Parsi, Sikh and Jain in the NCM and thereby violating the provisions of the said Act. (ANI)

